First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,544 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

ADI opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

