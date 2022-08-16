First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Dover by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

