First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 389 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing stock opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

