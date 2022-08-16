First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 263 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 979.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.81 and its 200 day moving average is $330.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

