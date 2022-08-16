First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,388,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 18.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,152,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,578,000 after buying an additional 492,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

