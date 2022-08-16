First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $18,574,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $14,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,179,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

