First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 357,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

