First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2,075.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,057,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

