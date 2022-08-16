First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
