First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BLK opened at $755.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

