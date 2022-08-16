First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day moving average of $208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

