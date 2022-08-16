First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

