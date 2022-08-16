First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

