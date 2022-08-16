EULAV Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

