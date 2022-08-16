Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $844,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Stock Performance
HAS stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
