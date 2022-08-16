Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $844,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.