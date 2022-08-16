Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.12 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.