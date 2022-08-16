Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

