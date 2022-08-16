Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 964 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

