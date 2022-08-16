Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,112 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

