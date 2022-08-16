Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $338.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average is $275.85.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $44,789,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.