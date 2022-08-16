Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. Comerica has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

