Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

