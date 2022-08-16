CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.09.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

CEU stock opened at C$2.66 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$681.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.52.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

