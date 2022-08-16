CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.44.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$63.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$73.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.00.

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

CCL Industries Company Profile

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,351,583.88. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,351,583.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,351,583.88. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Insiders purchased 585,535 shares of company stock worth $35,115,063 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.