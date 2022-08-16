Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

