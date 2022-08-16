Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.81). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share.

LUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

In other news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $27,630.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

