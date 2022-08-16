Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on BiomX Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for BiomX in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

BiomX Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

