Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Price Performance

About Cano Health

NYSE CANO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.64. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

