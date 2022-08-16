Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.67

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$153.67 and traded as high as C$165.43. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$164.34, with a volume of 743,364 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.18.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.67.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total value of C$1,353,987.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,014.72. Insiders sold a total of 26,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,749 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.