Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.25 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.59.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$48.11 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$42.69 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

