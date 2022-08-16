Brokers Offer Predictions for Spark Networks SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Spark Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.41.
Institutional Trading of Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Featured Stories
