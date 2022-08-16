Brokers Offer Predictions for Spark Networks SE’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Spark Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,060,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 560,499 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 329,105 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.