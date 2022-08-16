BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$9.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at C$8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.07. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -22.21.

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$213.58 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

