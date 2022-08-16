Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

