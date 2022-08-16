Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$32.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDGI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.18.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

BDGI opened at C$32.15 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$22.54 and a 1-year high of C$37.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.12.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

