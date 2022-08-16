B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $2.65 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

