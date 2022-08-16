B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.20 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

