B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.1 %

MEDP opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.