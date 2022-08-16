B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $126.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

