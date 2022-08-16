B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 4,218 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

