B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 363,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 33.6% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after buying an additional 247,319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,474.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

