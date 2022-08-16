Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 77,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,952 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

