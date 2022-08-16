ATB Capital Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.09.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$681.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders have acquired 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

