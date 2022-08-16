AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at 43.90 on Tuesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of 43.90 and a fifty-two week high of 44.83.

Get AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €27.00 ($27.55) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.