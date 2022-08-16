ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARCW stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

