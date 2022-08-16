Apriem Advisors Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

