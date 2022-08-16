AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,814,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,677,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 324.0 days.

AltaGas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.