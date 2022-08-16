7,959 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
NYSE EME opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
