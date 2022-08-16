7,959 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.