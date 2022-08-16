5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$1.92. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 61,803 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

5N Plus Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.71 million and a PE ratio of -33.51.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million. Analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,383,095. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,175,756.30. In the last three months, insiders purchased 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,350.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

