5,999 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

