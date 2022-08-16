3,296 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 and have sold 6,474 shares worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

